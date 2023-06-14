Freddie Freeman will lead the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) on Wednesday, June 14, when they battle Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (29-39) at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog White Sox have +225 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (8-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (3-4, 4.19 ERA)

Dodgers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 33, or 60%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and won in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 4-5 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the White Sox this season with a +225 moneyline set for this game.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) David Peralta 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Will Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -274 - 1st

