How to Watch the Dodgers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts ready for the second of a three-game series against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles is third in baseball, slugging .461.
- The Dodgers are 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (372 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.259).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clayton Kershaw (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Kershaw is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Kershaw will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 outings this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|W 6-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Victor Gonzalez
|Ranger Suárez
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-0
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Aaron Nola
|6/11/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-3
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Taijuan Walker
|6/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Lance Lynn
|6/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mike Clevinger
|6/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Dylan Cease
|6/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|-
|6/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|6/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Logan Webb
|6/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jaime Barria
