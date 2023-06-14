The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts ready for the second of a three-game series against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles is third in baseball, slugging .461.

The Dodgers are 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.259).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Kershaw is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Kershaw will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/17/2023 Giants - Home - - 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria

