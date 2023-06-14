Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Mike Clevinger on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +225 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-275). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -275 +225 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 33 of the 55 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (60%).

Los Angeles has won all three games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

In the 67 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-27-4).

The Dodgers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-10 17-19 12-12 26-17 29-18 9-11

