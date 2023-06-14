Dodgers vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Mike Clevinger on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
The White Sox are listed as +225 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-275). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).
Dodgers vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-275
|+225
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have won 33 of the 55 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (60%).
- Los Angeles has won all three games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
- In the 67 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-27-4).
- The Dodgers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|21-10
|17-19
|12-12
|26-17
|29-18
|9-11
