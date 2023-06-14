David Peralta and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (144 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox and Mike Clevinger on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the White Sox.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .265.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 29 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In four games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Peralta has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (22.6%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 31
.306 AVG .236
.323 OBP .274
.500 SLG .337
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
15 RBI 10
9/2 K/BB 17/5
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger (3-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
