David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (144 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox and Mike Clevinger on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the White Sox.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .265.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 29 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In four games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Peralta has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (22.6%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|31
|.306
|AVG
|.236
|.323
|OBP
|.274
|.500
|SLG
|.337
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|10
|9/2
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (3-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
