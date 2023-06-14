David Peralta and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (144 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox and Mike Clevinger on June 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the White Sox.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .265.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 29 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In four games this season, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Peralta has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (22.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 31 .306 AVG .236 .323 OBP .274 .500 SLG .337 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 15 RBI 10 9/2 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings