Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .208.
- In 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (11.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 17.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.8% of his games this season, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|31
|.206
|AVG
|.209
|.261
|OBP
|.280
|.444
|SLG
|.462
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|14
|22/4
|K/BB
|38/8
|4
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
