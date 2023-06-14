The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .208.

In 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (11.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 17.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.8% of his games this season, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 31 .206 AVG .209 .261 OBP .280 .444 SLG .462 8 XBH 9 3 HR 7 8 RBI 14 22/4 K/BB 38/8 4 SB 2

