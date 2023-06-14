Austin Barnes returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White SoxJune 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 8 against the Reds) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .115 with two doubles and eight walks.
  • Barnes has gotten a hit in nine of 27 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (11.1%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.132 AVG .100
.233 OBP .178
.132 SLG .150
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
9/5 K/BB 11/3
1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Clevinger (3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.
