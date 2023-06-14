Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Austin Barnes returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White SoxJune 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 8 against the Reds) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .115 with two doubles and eight walks.
- Barnes has gotten a hit in nine of 27 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
- Barnes has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (11.1%), including one multi-run game.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.132
|AVG
|.100
|.233
|OBP
|.178
|.132
|SLG
|.150
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/5
|K/BB
|11/3
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Clevinger (3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.
