Austin Barnes returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White SoxJune 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 8 against the Reds) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Dodger Stadium

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .115 with two doubles and eight walks.

Barnes has gotten a hit in nine of 27 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.

Barnes has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (11.1%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .132 AVG .100 .233 OBP .178 .132 SLG .150 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/5 K/BB 11/3 1 SB 1

