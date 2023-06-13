On Tuesday, Will Smith (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .291 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 30 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 43.5% of his games this season, Smith has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (19.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 25 .316 AVG .267 .385 OBP .405 .582 SLG .442 9 XBH 9 6 HR 3 18 RBI 15 12/9 K/BB 11/21 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings