Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:34 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Will Smith (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .291 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 30 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 43.5% of his games this season, Smith has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (19.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|.316
|AVG
|.267
|.385
|OBP
|.405
|.582
|SLG
|.442
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|12/9
|K/BB
|11/21
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.