On Tuesday, Will Smith (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .291 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 30 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 43.5% of his games this season, Smith has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (19.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 25
.316 AVG .267
.385 OBP .405
.582 SLG .442
9 XBH 9
6 HR 3
18 RBI 15
12/9 K/BB 11/21
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
