Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 12th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3000.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.
- Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 26th, surrendering 361.7 yards per contest.
- Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.
- As favorites, Seattle went 3-3. When underdogs, the Seahawks went 6-5.
- The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- In addition, Smith ran for 366 yards and one TD.
- In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.
- In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.
- In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Bobby Wagner collected 6.0 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL, 140 tackles, and two interceptions.
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Rams
|September 10
|1
|-
|+8000
|@ Lions
|September 17
|2
|-
|+1800
|Panthers
|September 24
|3
|-
|+8000
|@ Giants
|October 2
|4
|-
|+5000
|@ Bengals
|October 15
|6
|-
|+900
|Cardinals
|October 22
|7
|-
|+20000
|Browns
|October 29
|8
|-
|+3000
|@ Ravens
|November 5
|9
|-
|+1800
|Commanders
|November 12
|10
|-
|+8000
|@ Rams
|November 19
|11
|-
|+8000
|49ers
|November 23
|12
|-
|+900
|@ Cowboys
|November 30
|13
|-
|+1600
|@ 49ers
|December 10
|14
|-
|+900
|Eagles
|December 17
|15
|-
|+700
|@ Titans
|December 24
|16
|-
|+12500
|Steelers
|December 31
|17
|-
|+5000
|@ Cardinals
|January 7
|18
|-
|+20000
