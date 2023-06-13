As of June 18 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 23rd in the NFL.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Rams games.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Rams won just once on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

The Rams won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Rams Impact Players

Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Ernest Jones helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Seahawks September 10 1 - +3000 49ers September 17 2 - +900 @ Bengals September 25 3 - +900 @ Colts October 1 4 - +8000 Eagles October 8 5 - +700 Cardinals October 15 6 - +20000 Steelers October 22 7 - +5000 @ Cowboys October 29 8 - +1600 @ Packers November 5 9 - +6600 Seahawks November 19 11 - +3000 @ Cardinals November 26 12 - +20000 Browns December 3 13 - +3000 @ Ravens December 10 14 - +1800 Commanders December 17 15 - +8000 Saints December 21 16 - +3000 @ Giants December 31 17 - +5000 @ 49ers January 7 18 - +900

