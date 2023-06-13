As of June 18 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 23rd in the NFL.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, Las Vegas was forced to rely on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. Away, they won only two games.

Las Vegas posted four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Also, Jacobs had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Jakobi Meyers had 67 receptions for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Maxx Crosby had 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Broncos September 10 1 - +4000 @ Bills September 17 2 - +800 Steelers September 24 3 - +5000 @ Chargers October 1 4 - +3000 Packers October 9 5 - +6600 Patriots October 15 6 - +5000 @ Bears October 22 7 - +5000 @ Lions October 30 8 - +1800 Giants November 5 9 - +5000 Jets November 12 10 - +1600 @ Dolphins November 19 11 - +2500 Chiefs November 26 12 - +650 Vikings December 10 14 - +5000 Chargers December 14 15 - +3000 @ Chiefs December 25 16 - +650 @ Colts December 31 17 - +8000 Broncos January 7 18 - +4000

