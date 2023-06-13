Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .762 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 13 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .263 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Betts is batting .318 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this season (46 of 63), with multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).
- He has gone deep in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.7% of his games this season, Betts has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (15.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (65.1%), including 10 multi-run games (15.9%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.324
|AVG
|.216
|.421
|OBP
|.325
|.657
|SLG
|.439
|17
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|22
|23/18
|K/BB
|25/21
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lynn (4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.562 WHIP ranks 68th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
