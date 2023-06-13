Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .762 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 13 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .263 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Betts is batting .318 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this season (46 of 63), with multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).

He has gone deep in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.7% of his games this season, Betts has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (15.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (65.1%), including 10 multi-run games (15.9%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .324 AVG .216 .421 OBP .325 .657 SLG .439 17 XBH 15 9 HR 8 19 RBI 22 23/18 K/BB 25/21 1 SB 3

