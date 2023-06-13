MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, June 13
Today's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Angels playing the Texas Rangers.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (27-37) play host to the Atlanta Braves (40-26)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-271
|+222
|7.5
The Baltimore Orioles (41-24) host the Toronto Blue Jays (37-30)
The Blue Jays will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+105
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (33-34) play the Colorado Rockies (28-40)
The Rockies will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.261 AVG, 10 HR, 37 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-225
|+188
|9.5
The New York Mets (31-35) face the New York Yankees (38-29)
The Yankees will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.216 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+139
|7.5
The Minnesota Twins (33-33) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32)
The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 8 HR, 29 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|7.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) host the San Francisco Giants (34-32)
The Giants will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.286 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|9
The Chicago Cubs (28-37) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30)
The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.280 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+108
|9
The Texas Rangers (41-24) play the Los Angeles Angels (37-31)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 9 HR, 51 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.291 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+111
|9.5
The Houston Astros (37-29) play the Washington Nationals (26-38)
The Nationals will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.243 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-261
|+216
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (18-48) host the Cincinnati Reds (32-35)
The Reds will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.237 AVG, 10 HR, 28 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.277 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|9.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-25) face the Philadelphia Phillies (32-34)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.317 AVG, 13 HR, 34 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 38 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|9
The Oakland Athletics (18-50) face the Tampa Bay Rays (48-21)
The Rays will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.260 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.296 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-215
|+178
|9
The Seattle Mariners (32-33) take on the Miami Marlins (37-30)
The Marlins will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.283 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.391 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+127
|7
The San Diego Padres (31-34) play the Cleveland Guardians (31-34)
The Guardians hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+141
|7.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) face the Chicago White Sox (29-38)
The White Sox will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.342 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-198
|+167
|9
