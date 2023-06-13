On Tuesday, Miguel Vargas (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .225 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks.

In 55.7% of his 61 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (14.8%).

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (44.3%), including three games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 34 .253 AVG .204 .375 OBP .292 .437 SLG .398 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 14 RBI 14 20/16 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings