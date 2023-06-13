On Tuesday, Miguel Vargas (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .225 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 55.7% of his 61 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (14.8%).
  • He has scored at least once 27 times this year (44.3%), including three games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 34
.253 AVG .204
.375 OBP .292
.437 SLG .398
11 XBH 12
2 HR 4
14 RBI 14
20/16 K/BB 26/14
1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.