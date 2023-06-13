Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Miguel Vargas (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .225 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
- In 55.7% of his 61 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (9.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (14.8%).
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (44.3%), including three games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|34
|.253
|AVG
|.204
|.375
|OBP
|.292
|.437
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|20/16
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.