After batting .194 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has five doubles and six walks while batting .205.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 41 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.1% of them.
  • He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • He has scored in 10 of 41 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 21
.183 AVG .222
.231 OBP .240
.250 SLG .236
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
8/4 K/BB 9/2
2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn (4-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.72 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.562 WHIP ranks 68th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.