After batting .194 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has five doubles and six walks while batting .205.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 41 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.1% of them.

He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.

Rojas has had an RBI in six games this year.

He has scored in 10 of 41 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .183 AVG .222 .231 OBP .240 .250 SLG .236 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 8/4 K/BB 9/2 2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings