Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After batting .194 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has five doubles and six walks while batting .205.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 41 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.1% of them.
- He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.
- Rojas has had an RBI in six games this year.
- He has scored in 10 of 41 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.183
|AVG
|.222
|.231
|OBP
|.240
|.250
|SLG
|.236
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|8/4
|K/BB
|9/2
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.72 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.562 WHIP ranks 68th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
