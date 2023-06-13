The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .191 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 159th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

In 48.3% of his 60 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has homered in 23.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 60), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has an RBI in 26 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .214 AVG .171 .361 OBP .287 .459 SLG .486 10 XBH 13 7 HR 11 16 RBI 29 33/22 K/BB 37/17 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings