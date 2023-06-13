Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .191 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 159th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- In 48.3% of his 60 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 23.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 60), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has an RBI in 26 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.214
|AVG
|.171
|.361
|OBP
|.287
|.459
|SLG
|.486
|10
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|29
|33/22
|K/BB
|37/17
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 6.72 ERA ranks 67th, 1.562 WHIP ranks 68th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.