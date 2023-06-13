Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 13 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .233 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Heyward has had a hit in 20 of 48 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits eight times (16.7%).
- He has homered in 14.6% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.6% of his games this year (19 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.259
|AVG
|.212
|.388
|OBP
|.297
|.574
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|5
|11/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (4-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
