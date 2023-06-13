Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 13 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .233 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Heyward has had a hit in 20 of 48 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits eight times (16.7%).

He has homered in 14.6% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.6% of his games this year (19 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .259 AVG .212 .388 OBP .297 .574 SLG .394 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 5 11/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings