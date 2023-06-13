Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 13 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .233 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Heyward has had a hit in 20 of 48 games this season (41.7%), including multiple hits eight times (16.7%).
  • He has homered in 14.6% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heyward has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 39.6% of his games this year (19 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 25
.259 AVG .212
.388 OBP .297
.574 SLG .394
9 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 5
11/11 K/BB 16/8
1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox will send Lynn (4-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.