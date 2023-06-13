On Tuesday, James Outman (hitting .174 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .233 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Outman has gotten a hit in 30 of 60 games this year (50.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (20.0%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (11.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 25.0% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .232 AVG .234 .340 OBP .325 .390 SLG .505 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 13 RBI 17 36/11 K/BB 41/12 6 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings