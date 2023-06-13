James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, James Outman (hitting .174 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .233 with nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 30 of 60 games this year (50.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (11.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Outman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.232
|AVG
|.234
|.340
|OBP
|.325
|.390
|SLG
|.505
|7
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|17
|36/11
|K/BB
|41/12
|6
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (4-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10).
