Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After batting .308 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of 1.005, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .589. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .471 with two homers.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.8% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 43.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 26 games this season (39.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|36
|.356
|AVG
|.331
|.423
|OBP
|.410
|.559
|SLG
|.614
|14
|XBH
|24
|5
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|26
|19/16
|K/BB
|28/16
|6
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
