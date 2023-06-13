After batting .308 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of 1.005, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .589. All three of those stats are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .471 with two homers.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.8% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 43.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has driven in a run in 26 games this season (39.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 36 .356 AVG .331 .423 OBP .410 .559 SLG .614 14 XBH 24 5 HR 8 18 RBI 26 19/16 K/BB 28/16 6 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings