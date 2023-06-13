Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) and Chicago White Sox (29-38) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.72 ERA).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Dodgers have won 32, or 59.3%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles is 6-4 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 367 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule