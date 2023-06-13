The Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) and Chicago White Sox (29-38) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series defeat to the Phillies, and the White Sox a series loss to the Marlins.

The Dodgers will call on Tony Gonsolin (3-1) versus the White Sox and Lance Lynn (4-6).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.72 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Gonsolin (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, June 6.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.21, a 1.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .984 in eight games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made eight appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.72, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.

Lynn heads into this game with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynn is trying to record his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.

The 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

