Freddie Freeman and Andrew Vaughn are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox square off at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday (at 10:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin (3-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made eight appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3 vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2 at Cardinals May. 19 5.0 1 0 0 3 3 vs. Padres May. 14 5.0 2 0 0 6 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 90 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .342/.416/.589 on the season.

Freeman has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Reds Jun. 8 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .263/.367/.534 slash line so far this year.

Betts brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 58 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He has a .244/.328/.429 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 13 walks and 34 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .264/.318/.525 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 1

