Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. White Sox on June 13, 2023
Freddie Freeman and Andrew Vaughn are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox square off at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday (at 10:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin (3-1) will make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made eight appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with BetMGM.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 90 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .342/.416/.589 on the season.
- Freeman has hit safely in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 8
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .263/.367/.534 slash line so far this year.
- Betts brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has collected 58 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He has a .244/.328/.429 slash line so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 13 walks and 34 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .264/.318/.525 on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 8
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 8
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.