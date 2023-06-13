On Tuesday, June 13 at 10:10 PM ET, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29) host Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (29-38) in the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +165. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 2.21 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Dodgers' game against the White Sox but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Dodgers (-200) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to take down the White Sox with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Mookie Betts hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 32, or 59.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Dodgers have a 3-6 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-1.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Max Muncy 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Will Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) David Peralta 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -349 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.