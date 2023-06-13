The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox will send Tony Gonsolin and Lance Lynn, respectively, out to start when the two squads square off on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit a league-leading 113 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles' .460 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (367 total runs).

The Dodgers' .330 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

The Dodgers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gonsolin is looking to collect his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Gonsolin is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox - Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/17/2023 Giants - Home - - 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb

