Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium in the first of a three-game series, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -227 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +180 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -227 +180 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 4-3-3 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 54 total times this season. They've finished 32-22 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -227 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The Dodgers have a 69.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 66 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-26-4).

The Dodgers have put together a 3-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-10 17-19 12-12 25-17 28-18 9-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.