David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .262 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Peralta has recorded a hit in 28 of 52 games this year (53.8%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 15 games this year (28.8%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 52 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|31
|.300
|AVG
|.236
|.317
|OBP
|.274
|.450
|SLG
|.337
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|9/2
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
