The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .262 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Peralta has recorded a hit in 28 of 52 games this year (53.8%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 15 games this year (28.8%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 of 52 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 31 .300 AVG .236 .317 OBP .274 .450 SLG .337 5 XBH 6 2 HR 1 13 RBI 10 9/2 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings