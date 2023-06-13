The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .262 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Peralta has recorded a hit in 28 of 52 games this year (53.8%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 15 games this year (28.8%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 11 of 52 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 31
.300 AVG .236
.317 OBP .274
.450 SLG .337
5 XBH 6
2 HR 1
13 RBI 10
9/2 K/BB 17/5
1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn (4-6 with a 6.72 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.