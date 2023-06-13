The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor (.276 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)



Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while batting .205.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 45.1% of his 51 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 51), and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season (18 of 51), with two or more runs five times (9.8%).



Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 31 .200 AVG .209 .258 OBP .280 .450 SLG .462 8 XBH 9 3 HR 7 8 RBI 14 22/4 K/BB 38/8 4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings