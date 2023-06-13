Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. White Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor (.276 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while batting .205.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 45.1% of his 51 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 51), and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season (18 of 51), with two or more runs five times (9.8%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|31
|.200
|AVG
|.209
|.258
|OBP
|.280
|.450
|SLG
|.462
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|14
|22/4
|K/BB
|38/8
|4
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lynn (4-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He has a 6.72 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 68th in WHIP (1.562), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
