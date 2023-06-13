Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, seven Chargers games went over the point total.
- On offense, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).
- Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 away.
- As underdogs, Los Angeles picked up just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.
- The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.
- Ekeler also had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five TDs.
- In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Eric Kendricks delivered 1.0 sack to go with 8.0 TFL and 137 tackles.
Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Dolphins
|September 10
|1
|-
|+2500
|@ Titans
|September 17
|2
|-
|+12500
|@ Vikings
|September 24
|3
|-
|+5000
|Raiders
|October 1
|4
|-
|+8000
|Cowboys
|October 16
|6
|-
|+1600
|@ Chiefs
|October 22
|7
|-
|+650
|Bears
|October 29
|8
|-
|+5000
|@ Jets
|November 6
|9
|-
|+1600
|Lions
|November 12
|10
|-
|+1800
|@ Packers
|November 19
|11
|-
|+6600
|Ravens
|November 26
|12
|-
|+1800
|@ Patriots
|December 3
|13
|-
|+5000
|Broncos
|December 10
|14
|-
|+4000
|@ Raiders
|December 14
|15
|-
|+8000
|Bills
|December 23
|16
|-
|+800
|@ Broncos
|December 31
|17
|-
|+4000
|Chiefs
|January 7
|18
|-
|+650
Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.