The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Chargers games went over the point total.

On offense, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 away.

As underdogs, Los Angeles picked up just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

Ekeler also had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

In 17 games last year, Eric Kendricks delivered 1.0 sack to go with 8.0 TFL and 137 tackles.

Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Dolphins September 10 1 - +2500 @ Titans September 17 2 - +12500 @ Vikings September 24 3 - +5000 Raiders October 1 4 - +8000 Cowboys October 16 6 - +1600 @ Chiefs October 22 7 - +650 Bears October 29 8 - +5000 @ Jets November 6 9 - +1600 Lions November 12 10 - +1800 @ Packers November 19 11 - +6600 Ravens November 26 12 - +1800 @ Patriots December 3 13 - +5000 Broncos December 10 14 - +4000 @ Raiders December 14 15 - +8000 Bills December 23 16 - +800 @ Broncos December 31 17 - +4000 Chiefs January 7 18 - +650

Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.