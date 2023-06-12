Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- A total of six Rams games last season hit the over.
- Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).
- Last season the Rams won just one game away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.
- Los Angeles had three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Rams Impact Players
- Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.
- Cooper Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.
- Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- Ernest Jones had one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended last year.
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|@ Seahawks
|September 10
|1
|-
|+3000
|49ers
|September 17
|2
|-
|+900
|@ Bengals
|September 25
|3
|-
|+900
|@ Colts
|October 1
|4
|-
|+8000
|Eagles
|October 8
|5
|-
|+700
|Cardinals
|October 15
|6
|-
|+20000
|Steelers
|October 22
|7
|-
|+5000
|@ Cowboys
|October 29
|8
|-
|+1600
|@ Packers
|November 5
|9
|-
|+6600
|Seahawks
|November 19
|11
|-
|+3000
|@ Cardinals
|November 26
|12
|-
|+20000
|Browns
|December 3
|13
|-
|+3000
|@ Ravens
|December 10
|14
|-
|+1800
|Commanders
|December 17
|15
|-
|+8000
|Saints
|December 21
|16
|-
|+3000
|@ Giants
|December 31
|17
|-
|+5000
|@ 49ers
|January 7
|18
|-
|+900
