The Los Angeles Rams have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of June 18.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

A total of six Rams games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Rams won just one game away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles had three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Cooper Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards (90.2 per game) and six touchdowns in nine games.

Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games a season ago.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Ernest Jones had one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended last year.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Seahawks September 10 1 - +3000 49ers September 17 2 - +900 @ Bengals September 25 3 - +900 @ Colts October 1 4 - +8000 Eagles October 8 5 - +700 Cardinals October 15 6 - +20000 Steelers October 22 7 - +5000 @ Cowboys October 29 8 - +1600 @ Packers November 5 9 - +6600 Seahawks November 19 11 - +3000 @ Cardinals November 26 12 - +20000 Browns December 3 13 - +3000 @ Ravens December 10 14 - +1800 Commanders December 17 15 - +8000 Saints December 21 16 - +3000 @ Giants December 31 17 - +5000 @ 49ers January 7 18 - +900

