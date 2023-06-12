The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 11-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Chargers games hit the over.

Los Angeles totaled 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it ranked 20th on defense with 346.1 yards allowed per game.

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 away from home.

As underdogs, Los Angeles had just one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert had 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).

Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

Eric Kendricks registered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Dolphins September 10 1 - +2500 @ Titans September 17 2 - +12500 @ Vikings September 24 3 - +5000 Raiders October 1 4 - +8000 Cowboys October 16 6 - +1600 @ Chiefs October 22 7 - +650 Bears October 29 8 - +5000 @ Jets November 6 9 - +1600 Lions November 12 10 - +1800 @ Packers November 19 11 - +6600 Ravens November 26 12 - +1800 @ Patriots December 3 13 - +5000 Broncos December 10 14 - +4000 @ Raiders December 14 15 - +8000 Bills December 23 16 - +800 @ Broncos December 31 17 - +4000 Chiefs January 7 18 - +650

