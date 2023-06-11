Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .288 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 29 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 20 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.8% of his games this year (26 of 45), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .316 AVG .262 .385 OBP .393 .582 SLG .429 9 XBH 8 6 HR 3 18 RBI 15 12/9 K/BB 11/19 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings