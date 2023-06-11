Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .288 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 29 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has an RBI in 20 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57.8% of his games this year (26 of 45), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.316
|AVG
|.262
|.385
|OBP
|.393
|.582
|SLG
|.429
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|12/9
|K/BB
|11/19
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.368 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th.
