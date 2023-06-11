Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Phillies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .262.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 45 of 62 games this year (72.6%) Betts has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).
- In 24.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this year (40.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.324
|AVG
|.213
|.421
|OBP
|.321
|.657
|SLG
|.441
|17
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|22
|23/18
|K/BB
|24/20
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.04), 52nd in WHIP (1.368), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.