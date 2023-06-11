Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Phillies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .262.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

In 45 of 62 games this year (72.6%) Betts has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).

In 24.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this year (40.3%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .324 AVG .213 .421 OBP .321 .657 SLG .441 17 XBH 15 9 HR 8 19 RBI 22 23/18 K/BB 24/20 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings