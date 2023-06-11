Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .230.
- Vargas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 60 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.253
|AVG
|.211
|.375
|OBP
|.302
|.437
|SLG
|.413
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|20/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Walker (5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.368 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
