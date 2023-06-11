The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .230.

Vargas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 27 of 60 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .253 AVG .211 .375 OBP .302 .437 SLG .413 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 14 RBI 14 20/16 K/BB 25/14 1 SB 2

