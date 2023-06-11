The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .230.
  • Vargas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 27 of 60 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 33
.253 AVG .211
.375 OBP .302
.437 SLG .413
11 XBH 12
2 HR 4
14 RBI 14
20/16 K/BB 25/14
1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
  • Walker (5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.368 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
