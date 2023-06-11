Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (hitting .216 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .209 with five doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 20 of 40 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).
- In 40 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.183
|AVG
|.232
|.231
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.246
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|8/4
|K/BB
|9/2
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (5-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.368 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.