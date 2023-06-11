The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (hitting .216 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .209 with five doubles and six walks.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 20 of 40 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).
  • In 40 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 10 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 20
.183 AVG .232
.231 OBP .250
.250 SLG .246
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
8/4 K/BB 9/2
2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Walker (5-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.368 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.