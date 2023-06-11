The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (hitting .216 in his past 10 games, with a double and four RBI), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .209 with five doubles and six walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 20 of 40 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (17.5%).

In 40 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 10 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .183 AVG .232 .231 OBP .250 .250 SLG .246 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 8/4 K/BB 9/2 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings