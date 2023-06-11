The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .194 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 158th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 104th and he is 35th in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in 29 of 59 games this season (49.2%), including multiple hits nine times (15.3%).

He has hit a home run in 23.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 59), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.4% of his games this season, Muncy has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .214 AVG .176 .361 OBP .288 .459 SLG .500 10 XBH 13 7 HR 11 16 RBI 28 33/22 K/BB 37/16 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings