Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .194 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 158th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 104th and he is 35th in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in 29 of 59 games this season (49.2%), including multiple hits nine times (15.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 59), and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.4% of his games this season, Muncy has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.214
|AVG
|.176
|.361
|OBP
|.288
|.459
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|28
|33/22
|K/BB
|37/16
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.04), 52nd in WHIP (1.368), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
