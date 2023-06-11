Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .233 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 19 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (12.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 19.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.259
|AVG
|.210
|.388
|OBP
|.300
|.574
|SLG
|.355
|9
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|4
|11/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|1
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies are sending Walker (5-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.04), 52nd in WHIP (1.368), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.