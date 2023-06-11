Jason Heyward -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .233 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 19 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (12.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 19.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .259 AVG .210 .388 OBP .300 .574 SLG .355 9 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 4 11/11 K/BB 15/8 1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings