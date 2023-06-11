Jason Heyward -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .233 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in 19 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (12.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heyward has picked up an RBI in 19.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 24
.259 AVG .210
.388 OBP .300
.574 SLG .355
9 XBH 5
4 HR 2
9 RBI 4
11/11 K/BB 15/8
1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Phillies are sending Walker (5-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.04), 52nd in WHIP (1.368), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.