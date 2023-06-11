After hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .579.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Freeman is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 78.5% of his games this season (51 of 65), with at least two hits 28 times (43.1%).

He has homered in 11 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (15.4%).

He has scored in 43 games this season (66.2%), including 13 multi-run games (20.0%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .356 AVG .326 .423 OBP .407 .559 SLG .596 14 XBH 23 5 HR 7 18 RBI 25 19/16 K/BB 27/16 6 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings