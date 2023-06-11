Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Odds
|Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .579.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Freeman is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 78.5% of his games this season (51 of 65), with at least two hits 28 times (43.1%).
- He has homered in 11 games this season (16.9%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (15.4%).
- He has scored in 43 games this season (66.2%), including 13 multi-run games (20.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.356
|AVG
|.326
|.423
|OBP
|.407
|.559
|SLG
|.596
|14
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|25
|19/16
|K/BB
|27/16
|6
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.368 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.