The Los Angeles Dodgers (37-28) visit the Philadelphia Phillies (31-33) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Victor Gonzalez (1-2) against the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (5-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonzalez - LAD (1-2, 2.70 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (5-3, 5.04 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Victor Gonzalez

Gonzalez will get the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning without allowing a hit against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has an ERA of 2.70, a 2.8 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .900 in 17 games this season.

Victor Gonzalez vs. Phillies

The Phillies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 12th in the league (.413) and 68 home runs.

The Phillies have gone 1-for-11 in 3 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 5.04 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.

Walker is trying to record his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Walker is trying to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

This season, the 30-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.04), 52nd in WHIP (1.368), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.

Taijuan Walker vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.462) and ranks first in home runs hit (111) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 533 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 364 runs.

In 3 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Walker has a 21.6 ERA and a 3.3 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .444.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.