Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 11
The Los Angeles Dodgers (37-28) visit the Philadelphia Phillies (31-33) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Victor Gonzalez (1-2) against the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (5-3).
Dodgers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gonzalez - LAD (1-2, 2.70 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (5-3, 5.04 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Victor Gonzalez
- Gonzalez will get the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning without allowing a hit against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has an ERA of 2.70, a 2.8 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .900 in 17 games this season.
Victor Gonzalez vs. Phillies
- The Phillies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 12th in the league (.413) and 68 home runs.
- The Phillies have gone 1-for-11 in 3 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 5.04 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
- Walker is trying to record his seventh quality start of the year in this game.
- Walker is trying to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.04), 52nd in WHIP (1.368), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Taijuan Walker vs. Dodgers
- The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.462) and ranks first in home runs hit (111) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 533 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 364 runs.
- In 3 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Walker has a 21.6 ERA and a 3.3 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .444.
