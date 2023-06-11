Victor Gonzalez will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-28) on Sunday, June 11 versus the Philadelphia Phillies (31-33), who will answer with Taijuan Walker. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Dodgers have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Phillies (-105). The total for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 32 out of the 53 games, or 60.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 32-21 record (winning 60.4% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Phillies have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Phillies have won seven of 19 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Phillies had a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -374 - 1st

