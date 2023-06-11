Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies head into the final of a three-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Dodgers, who have connected on 111 this season.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 364.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .331.

The Dodgers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.258 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Victor Gonzalez will take to the mound for the Dodgers, his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning without allowing a hit against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Reds L 9-8 Away Tony Gonsolin Luke Weaver 6/7/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies - Away Victor Gonzalez Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox - Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/17/2023 Giants - Home - -

