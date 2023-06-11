How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies head into the final of a three-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Dodgers, who have connected on 111 this season.
- Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 364.
- The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .331.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- Dodgers pitchers have a 1.258 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Victor Gonzalez will take to the mound for the Dodgers, his second start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning without allowing a hit against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Luke Weaver
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|W 6-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Victor Gonzalez
|Ranger Suárez
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-0
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Aaron Nola
|6/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Victor Gonzalez
|Taijuan Walker
|6/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Lance Lynn
|6/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Mike Clevinger
|6/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Dylan Cease
|6/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|-
|6/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
