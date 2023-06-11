Victor Gonzalez is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Phillies have -105 odds to win. The total is 10.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have a 32-21 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 32-21 (60.4%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 36 times this season for a 36-25-4 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have put together a 3-4-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-10 17-18 12-11 25-17 28-17 9-11

