Sunday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-28) taking on the Philadelphia Phillies (31-33) at 1:35 PM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will call on Victor Gonzalez (1-2) against the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (5-3).

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-2-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Dodgers have won 32, or 60.4%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has entered 47 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 28-19 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 364 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule