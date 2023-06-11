David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- hitting .484 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .267 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 54.9% of his games this season (28 of 51), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (5.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|30
|.300
|AVG
|.244
|.317
|OBP
|.283
|.450
|SLG
|.349
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|9/2
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Walker (5-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.368 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th.
