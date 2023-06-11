David Peralta -- hitting .484 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .267 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

In 54.9% of his games this season (28 of 51), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (5.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.4% of his games this year, Peralta has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 30 .300 AVG .244 .317 OBP .283 .450 SLG .349 5 XBH 6 2 HR 1 13 RBI 10 9/2 K/BB 17/5 1 SB 0

