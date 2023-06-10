Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .297.

Smith has had a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 15 times (34.1%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has driven home a run in 19 games this year (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (59.1%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .316 AVG .278 .385 OBP .412 .582 SLG .456 9 XBH 8 6 HR 3 18 RBI 14 12/9 K/BB 10/19 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings