Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .297.
  • Smith has had a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 15 times (34.1%).
  • In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Smith has driven home a run in 19 games this year (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this year (59.1%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 23
.316 AVG .278
.385 OBP .412
.582 SLG .456
9 XBH 8
6 HR 3
18 RBI 14
12/9 K/BB 10/19
0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 65 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
