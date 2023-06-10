Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .297.
- Smith has had a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 15 times (34.1%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has driven home a run in 19 games this year (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (59.1%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.316
|AVG
|.278
|.385
|OBP
|.412
|.582
|SLG
|.456
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|12/9
|K/BB
|10/19
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 65 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
