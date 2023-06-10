Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Phillies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .258 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 13th in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 44 of 61 games this year (72.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (19.7%).
- In 15 games this year, he has homered (24.6%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (14.8%).
- In 39 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.324
|AVG
|.205
|.421
|OBP
|.316
|.657
|SLG
|.439
|17
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|20
|23/18
|K/BB
|24/20
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 65 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (5-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.30), 16th in WHIP (1.078), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.