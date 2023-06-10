The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Phillies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .258 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 13th in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Betts has gotten a hit in 44 of 61 games this year (72.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (19.7%).

In 15 games this year, he has homered (24.6%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Betts has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (39.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (14.8%).

In 39 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .324 AVG .205 .421 OBP .316 .657 SLG .439 17 XBH 15 9 HR 8 19 RBI 20 23/18 K/BB 24/20 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings