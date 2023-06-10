Miguel Vargas -- hitting .219 with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .231 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks.

In 57.6% of his games this year (34 of 59), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (10.2%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.5% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 of 59 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 32 .253 AVG .213 .375 OBP .304 .437 SLG .417 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 14 RBI 14 20/16 K/BB 25/14 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings