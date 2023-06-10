Miguel Vargas -- hitting .219 with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .231 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 walks.
  • In 57.6% of his games this year (34 of 59), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this season (10.2%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 30.5% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 27 of 59 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 32
.253 AVG .213
.375 OBP .304
.437 SLG .417
11 XBH 12
2 HR 4
14 RBI 14
20/16 K/BB 25/14
1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
  • The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
