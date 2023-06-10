After batting .216 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .209 with five doubles and six walks.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 40 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.5% of them.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 40 games this year.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 10 of 40 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 20
.183 AVG .232
.231 OBP .250
.250 SLG .246
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
8/4 K/BB 9/2
2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Nola (5-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.