After batting .216 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .209 with five doubles and six walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 40 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.5% of them.

He has not hit a long ball in his 40 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 10 of 40 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .183 AVG .232 .231 OBP .250 .250 SLG .246 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 8/4 K/BB 9/2 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings