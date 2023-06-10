Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .216 with a double and four RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Aaron Nola) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .209 with five doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 40 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.5% of them.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 40 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (15.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 10 of 40 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.183
|AVG
|.232
|.231
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.246
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|8/4
|K/BB
|9/2
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (5-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
