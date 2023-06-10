Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has five doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .198.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 158th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 29 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In 24.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has had an RBI in 25 games this year (43.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (29 of 58), with two or more runs nine times (15.5%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 30
.214 AVG .183
.361 OBP .292
.459 SLG .519
10 XBH 13
7 HR 11
16 RBI 28
33/22 K/BB 36/15
0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 65 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Nola (5-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
