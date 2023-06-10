Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has five doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .198.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 158th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 29 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 24.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has had an RBI in 25 games this year (43.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (29 of 58), with two or more runs nine times (15.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.214
|AVG
|.183
|.361
|OBP
|.292
|.459
|SLG
|.519
|10
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|28
|33/22
|K/BB
|36/15
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 65 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Nola (5-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.