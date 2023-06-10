Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has five doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .198.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 158th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 29 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

In 24.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has had an RBI in 25 games this year (43.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (29 of 58), with two or more runs nine times (15.5%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .214 AVG .183 .361 OBP .292 .459 SLG .519 10 XBH 13 7 HR 11 16 RBI 28 33/22 K/BB 36/15 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings