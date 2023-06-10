Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Jason Heyward -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .232 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 39.1% of his games this season (18 of 46), with multiple hits eight times (17.4%).
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had at least one RBI in 19.6% of his games this season (nine of 46), with two or more RBI three times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.259
|AVG
|.207
|.388
|OBP
|.303
|.574
|SLG
|.362
|9
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|4
|11/11
|K/BB
|14/8
|1
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Nola (5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- The 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.30), 16th in WHIP (1.078), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
