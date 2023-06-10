Jason Heyward -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .232 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Heyward has gotten at least one hit in 39.1% of his games this season (18 of 46), with multiple hits eight times (17.4%).

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had at least one RBI in 19.6% of his games this season (nine of 46), with two or more RBI three times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .259 AVG .207 .388 OBP .303 .574 SLG .362 9 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 4 11/11 K/BB 14/8 1 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings