James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .115 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Reds.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .232 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 58 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Outman has an RBI in 15 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (37.9%), including eight multi-run games (13.8%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.232
|AVG
|.233
|.340
|OBP
|.322
|.390
|SLG
|.505
|7
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|17
|36/11
|K/BB
|38/11
|6
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Nola (5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.30), 16th in WHIP (1.078), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
