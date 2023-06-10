James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .115 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .232 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

In 50.0% of his 58 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Outman has an RBI in 15 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (37.9%), including eight multi-run games (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .232 AVG .233 .340 OBP .322 .390 SLG .505 7 XBH 13 2 HR 7 13 RBI 17 36/11 K/BB 38/11 6 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings