Freddie Freeman -- 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .990, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Freeman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last outings.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.1% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 43.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 42 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .356 AVG .324 .423 OBP .399 .559 SLG .597 14 XBH 23 5 HR 7 18 RBI 24 19/16 K/BB 27/15 6 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings