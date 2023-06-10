Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Phillies - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Phillies Player Props
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .990, fueled by an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Freeman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last outings.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 78.1% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 43.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 42 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.356
|AVG
|.324
|.423
|OBP
|.399
|.559
|SLG
|.597
|14
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|24
|19/16
|K/BB
|27/15
|6
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Nola (5-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 51st, 1.078 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.